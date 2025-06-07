Tom Daley doesn’t want any more children.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

The 31-year-old former Olympic diver and his husband Dustin Lance Black, 50, are parents to sons Robbie, seven, and two-year-old Phoenix and are very content with family life the way it is.

Asked if he wants to have more children, Tom told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Family of four is good.”

Tom’s boys make regular appearances on his social media channels, and while Robbie in particular seems to enjoy being in the spotlight, the former Team GB athlete is keen to “protect” him from the downsides of game, such as bullying.

He said: “Robbie’s got a lot of personality, but there’s also a part of me, with everything I went through as a kid, that wants to protect him as much as possible.”

Tom – who retired after the Paris Olympics in August 2024 with a total haul of five Olympic medals, including one gold - began diving when he was just seven years old and he is keen for his children to find their own passions in life, which he pledged that he and Lance will support however they can.

He said: “I want to be led by what they want to do.

“The way you can be your happiest is finding something you’re passionate about, that you love to do, and then making it something you do every day.

“That’s my hope for them.”

Tom has opened up about battling an eating disorder in his new documentary ‘Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds’, and though he is “fine” these days, he will always have a “very different” relationship with food and is paying particular attention to managing his “expectations” now he is no longer expected to be in peak fitness.

He said: “Once you’ve had an eating disorder, you always have a very different relationship with food; you question everything you eat, the amount of exercise you’re doing, the calories you’re burning…

“Rationally, when I look at myself, I know I’m fine, but that’s not what the eating disorder sees.

“The irrational part of your brain makes you question everything you do, making yourself not eat and then binge-eating.

“Now that I’m retired, I have to get used to the fact that I’m not able to train six hours a day, six days a week, and alter my expectations of what I do to stay happy and healthy.”