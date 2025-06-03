Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black "align very well" despite their age gap.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black 'align very well' despite their age gap

The 31-year-old retired Olympian has been married to Hollywood director Dustin, 50, since 2017 and when asked if the age gap feels as if it "gets smaller" with each passing year, he insisted that it does.

He said: “One hundred percent. It’s funny because the people that know us know that I’m the more mature person that kinds of runs the show in the house.

"As we get older, I think we both align very well on what we want to achieve.

"We’re both really big dreamers. I think that was the biggest thing for us, that we’re both so supportive of each other. We don’t limit the other person’s dreams. We really make each other feel like we can achieve whatever we set our minds to."

The British-born sports star and American Dustin - who are parents to Robbie Ray, six, and two-year-old Phoenix - recently moved to LA and Tom explained that there were a "number of reasons " behind their decision to relocate.

He said: "There were a number of reasons, honestly. Part of it was the fact that Lance moved to the U.K. for me to be able to do my diving for the longest time. He moved away from his business and his work. ‘Now it’s his turn’ kind of vibe."

Tom - who began his career as a child - announced his retirement from diving after he won Silver at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and admitted that it still fees "weird" to have been away from the water for so long.

He said: "I watch all the diving competitions.

"There’s still part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I could do that.’ You know what I mean? Like, ‘I could do it better than them. What are they doing? Come on. Is that really all they got?’ There’s still a part of me that’s a bit like, ‘Oof.’.

However, Tom was then asked if there was any sort of comeback on the cards for him and he insisted that would not be the case.

He said: "No, we’re done!"

But Tom will support his children if they ever want to follow in his footsteps, although he insisted that he will never "push them" to do so.

He said: "If they want to start diving, they can tell me they want to start diving.

“But I’m never going to push anything on them that they don’t want to do. So, if they showed interest in it. Robbie doesn’t really show interest in that side of things. Whereas Phoenix is slightly more of a second child. Daredevil, crazy. You know, the feral child. There’s slightly more interest!"