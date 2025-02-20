Tom Grennan has had to undergo leg surgery after suffering an injury.

The 29-year-old singer wishes that he could come up with a more "rock 'n' roll" reason for landing in hospital but explained that his "tendons have gone" and he needed an operation to get things back to normal.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I would love to whip up a Louis Walsh-style story for you, like he did in that Boyzone documentary recently, but unfortunately it isn’t quite as exciting as that.

"I'll try to think of something more rock ’n’ roll I can tell people.

“My tendons have gone in my leg and I’ve had to have surgery to get back to normal."

The 'Little Bit of Love' hitmaker is due to take part in this year's Soccer Aid again, having garnered quite the history with the UNICEF charity match in recent years as part of the celebrity-filled England squad, but is "gutted" that his chance to play in the June match now hangs in the balance.

He added: “But obviously my first thought was Soccer Aid.

“It’s pretty much my favourite thing of the year – the chance to get out there and play – so that’s the goal to get back for. I’m gutted, not what I had in mind."

However, Tom is just pleased that he doesn't have any gigs lined up in that time, so is hoping that he can use his recovery time to get back into shape so that he can take to the pitch.

He said: "Fortunately, I don’t have any gigs scheduled in that recovery window so this is the goal . . . get back in time to play!"