Tom Hanks is to star in an off-Broadway play he has co-written.

Tom Hanks is returning to the stage

The Oscar-winning star will be making a return to the stage for the first time since his 2013 Broadway debut in 'Lucky Guy' - for which he was nominated for a Tony Award - when he appears in 'This World of Tomorrow' at the 550-seat theatre The Shed in New York City.

The production will premiere on 30 October and run for eight weeks until 21 December, and is described as a blend of romance and history with a dash of science fiction.

The story follows a lonely scientist from the future who travels back in time to find love at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens and will feature a cast of 10 to 12 actors, with some taking on multiple roles.

The 'Forrest Gump' actor said in a statement: "To explore the themes of love and yearning, and the struggles of Today as we carry with us the eternal memories of the Past, in such a place as The Shed, strikes me as a one-of-a-kind experience not unlike the World’s Fair of 1939."

Tom has been working with The Shed to develop the play over the last year and he co-wrote 'This World of Tomorrow' with James Glossman, his collaborator on 2022's stage piece 'Safe Home', which was also based on stories from the 'Elvis' star's 2017 book 'Uncommon Type'.

Kenny Leon will direct the production and is "excited" to work with the writers.

He said in his own statement: "I'm excited to collaborate with the remarkable Tom Hanks on his and James Glossman's new play at The Shed this fall.

"It will be a joy to experience Tom leading the cast on stage in this time-traveling adventure of the limitless power of love and the distance one is willing to go for it.

"This story explores a fascinating tale of the echoes of past generations, the often-surprising collisions between them, and what is carried forward with an authentic humour I can’t wait to bring to life in the Griffin Theater."

Tickets for 'This World of TOmorrow' go on sale 24 July, with a Shed member presale from 15 July.