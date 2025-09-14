Tom Pelphrey felt "a sense of home" during the making of Task thanks to visits from his family.

Tom Pelphrey was grateful for visits from fiancee Kaley Cuoco during the making of Task

The 43-year-old actor has recalled how he got to regularly spend time with his fiancee Kaley Cuoco and their daughter Matilda, two, during production on the HBO crime drama in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Tom told People: "This was one of the great things about the job - where we were filming, I rented a house and Kaley and Matilda were with me, but also my family's so close that they could come and visit."

The Ozark star added: "My mom came at least once a week. Grandma got to see Matilda, Matilda loves her grandma. My grandmother got to come, so Matilda got to spend time with her great-grandma."

Pelphrey even revealed that some of his close friends visited during the making of the show.

He said: "I'm still close with a lot of the guys I've known since I was three years old. It was a very special job in that sense. I really felt a sense of home."

Tom recently revealed that he and The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley, 39, are finding it difficult to "juggle" the responsibility of raising their daughter with their acting careers.

He told The Independent newspaper: "[It can be] a little hard to juggle ... but any of the negatives are far outweighed by the positives...

"We’ve both been doing this [taking turns on jobs] for a while, we’ve lived a certain amount of life, and our priority is our family."

Quizzed on the challenges of bringing up a child in the modern world, Pelphrey said: "I’m sure every generation feels this way.

"The way that technology is growing and advancing, it’s like, who the hell knows what it’s doing? I still don’t think we fully understand what having the internet has done to our brains, let alone social media, and now we’re getting into AI.

"What I feel pulled towards is more connection, like the desire for time spent with my daughter, connecting."

Tom and Kaley announced their engagement in August 2024 but The Flight Attendant star previously revealed that she may want to wait until they have a second child before walking down the aisle.

She said at the time: "We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan. I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom - it’s a lot."