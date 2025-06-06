Brittany Furlan's catfishing scandal has brought her and Tommy Lee back together.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have reunited

The 38-year-old actress revealed last month she had moved out of their marital home and into a hotel after confessing to having been catfished - where someone poses as someone else online - on Snapchat by an unidentified user pretending to be Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

However, she's admitted the temporary separation made her and the 62-year-old rocker realise how much they mean to one another.

Speaking on her and Brittany Schmitt's This Is The Worst podcast, she said: “All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange.

“I think we really faced like, ‘Oh, what would life really be like without each other?'”

However, Brittany admitted there is still a lot of "healing" to be done within their six-year marriage.

She said: “We’ve been through this situation similarly before, and it’s hard, and all I can say is that relationships are complicated and everyone has their s*** and we’re not immune to that just because we’re in the public eye."

The Airplane Mode actress had ended up being catfished because she felt "so lonely" within her marriage to Tommy.

She admitted: “I was so lonely. I was messaging Chat GPT for affection. I’m like, ‘It talks to you lovingly and it says nice things to you and it’s sweet to you and if it could kiss me I would let it.’”

And so when the person posing as Ronnie began messaging her, she felt "better" than when chatting to AI and their friendly conversation began to turn more intimate.

The Drugstore June actress previously admitted the catfishing scandal had been "embarrassing" for her and Tommy.

She said on TikTok: "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband.

"This whole f***ing thing is embarrassing. I’ve been struggling with s*** at home [and] I’m in a f***ing hotel. Like, leave us f***ing alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good."

Meanwhile, Ronnie had claimed the FBI were investigating who had been posing as him because “multiple other girls” besides Brittany had been “tricked and duped” by the mystery person.

He told TMZ: “The FBI is now involved. It’s a felony. It’s a crime. It’s pretty serious, I guess."