Heather Thomas quit Hollywood because she had "so many" stalkers.

Heather Thomas played Jody Banks in The Fall Guy TV series

The 67-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Jody Banks opposite Lee Majors as Colt Seavers in 'The Fall Guy' - only took on a few roles after the show ended in 1986 after five seasons and eventually stepped away from the spotlight all together because of the unwanted attention of a number of different people, despite having "tons" of restraining orders in place.

Speaking on 'Still Here Hollywood', she told host Steve Kmetko: "I did a lot of movies and then I was just getting so many stalkers and really, really bad. Really bad — at least two a week. I had tons of restraining orders.

"I had two little girls, and a guy's jumping our gate with a giant buck knife.

"In those days - I don't know if this is true now - but people would fixate.

"You could be in a soap commercial, and they would fixate on you, and there weren't a lot of stalker laws."

And Heather also felt she couldn't take on many jobs with a young family.

She said: "I just needed to be home anyway.

"There was one year where I was home two months, and that's not gonna raise kids."

Heather was also sent shocking fanmail, including funeral wreaths and bullets.

She admitted: "Mine was scary. Mine was really scary. I remember someone sent me a box of bullets."

The 'Zapped' actress had a bodyguard stationed at her home but on one terrifying occasion, an unknown man still got into her bedroom - so she "shot" him.

She said: "I know I had one guy, one night cut my screen in my bedroom and got in.

"I shot him with rock salt and birdshot."

But despite stepping away from the spotlight, Heather noted the unwanted attention didn't go away immediately, "not for a couple of years."