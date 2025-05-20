Tony Hadley is about to become a grandad

Tony Hadley is about to become a "cheeky" grandad.

The Spandau Ballet legend is "over the moon" that his 39-year-old daughter Toni is due to give birth this month, and he already knows he'll be a "childlike" presence in the tot's life.

Tony, 64, wrote in his Woman's Weekly magazine column: "I'm excited to say that I'm about to become a grandad!

"My daughter Toni is expecting in May - it's looking like it'll be a boy - and I'm over the moon."

The 'Gold' hitmaker has five children - Tom, 41, Toni, 39, Mackenzie, 34, with his ex-wife Leonie Lawson, and Zara, 18, and Genevieve, 13, with his current spouse Alison Evers.

And Tony cannot wait for the new addition to his family because he can "continue being childlike".

He continued: "Toni's 39, my eldest son Tom is 41 and Mackenzie is 34. I don't feel old enough to have children that age because I still act like a kid sometimes!

"That's great about the new baby - I can continue being childlike! I'll be that cheeky grandad who's always up to no good!"

Tony revealed he's going to "push" his grandson to "go out and explore", just like he did with his children.

The singer explained: "As I get older, though, I'm more aware of the dangers that children face.

"As a kid growing up in the 60s in Islington, North London, I played on bomb sites that were still kicking around from World War Two, and did crazy things like riding no hands on my bike at goodness knows how many miles an hour. I was twice knocked unconscious after falling off!

"I've promised myself that I'll take a deep breath and push my grandson in the same way I did with my children because you have to cut through barriers in life, and it's important to give kids the latitude to go out and explore."

And Tony said one thing he really loves is hearing a baby "chuckling".

The 'True' performer admitted: "I was asked the other day, 'What sound makes you happy?' My answer was, 'The sound of a baby chuckling,' because that always makes me smile."