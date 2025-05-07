Tony Hawk wants his children to "enjoy the small moments" of parenting.

The 56-year-old professional skateboarder became a grandparent for the first time in September last year when his son Riley and wife Frances Bean Cobain - who is the daughter of late Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain - welcomed son Ronin and has now shared some tips for them.

He told E! News: "I think it's just enjoy the small moments.

"It's hard to to be that present when you're looking at a bigger picture of trying to teach them well, and get them going to school and learning how to dress themselves and whatever else, but these small moments when they're cuddly and they're laughing, those are the ones that count the most!"

Tony - who is also dad to Spencer, 24, and Keegan, 22, with ex-wife Erin Lee as well as Kadence , 15, with ex-wife Lhotse Merriam - recently admitted that he takes "no shame" in the great lengths he goes to make his grandson laugh.

He said: "I will give myself credit that I have made [Ronin] laugh the hardest so far

"There's no shame in my face or my dancing game at all. I'll do whatever it takes to get a smile on him."

Despite all of the fame that surrounds his family, Tony recently admitted that he doesn't want his grandson to feel any "pressure" to become a celebrity himself.

He told UsWeekly: "Honestly, I’m not that focused on the bloodline. I mean, it’s a very cool thing, but I don’t want Ronin to feel any pressure from that. He is the most fun and he is very alert. He’s very happy and that’s really all we can hope for — and that Frances and Riley are healthy and happy themselves, too, because they’ve both been through a lot. I’m so excited to see Ronin grow up."

But the skateboarding legend doesn't see retirement for himself any time soon and wants to continue on in his career for as long as he is able.

He added: "I feel like if I can stand on my own two feet, I can put wheels underneath it.

"It doesn’t mean I’ll be doing kick flips [at age 85], but yeah, for sure. I don’t know what retirement means. If I had a comment, it’s [to] keep doing what you love and that’s a mark of success."