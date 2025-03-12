Tori Spelling doesn't drink water.

The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' star, 51, has confessed she has an "aversion" to the drink and does everything she can to avoid it - revealing she opts for coconut water or soda instead and joking she's like a "cacti".

During an appearance on her 'MisSPELLING' podcast, she explained: "I don't drink water. And when I say I don't drink water, I don't drink water.

"How I'm still living, no one knows. I'm like a cacti. Just water me once in a while, and I somehow survive. But I have an aversion to it."

She added: "I'm trying this new thing since I don't like water. I'm like, okay, I actually enjoy the taste of coconut water.

"I can guzzle, like, a glass of wine in, like, two seconds. No problem. But I take a few sips of water and swallow gently, and all of a sudden, I'm like, 'I wanna puke.' "

Tori - who is mom to five children with her ex Dean McDermott - went on to admit she did try drinking water during her pregnancies but it was tough.

She said: "[I tried] because you have to hydrate the baby growing in you. But in my mind, I was like: 'I'm drinking for them, not myself'."

The TV star also confessed she struggles with an "irrational" fear of being poisoned whenever someone hands her a drink -which baffled her ex Dean - and she joked it stems from her late father Aaron Spelling's dramatic TV shows.

She explained: "I’m Aaron Spelling's daughter, hello. The creator of drama-rama storytelling ...

"[Dean said] 'You're the mother of my children. Why would I want to poison you?’ And I was like: ‘Listen. It's not personal. I think this about everybody.’ "

However, Tori is convinced the fear does stem from her childhood when her mom Candy would attempt to get her to take medicine by hiding it in a drink.

She said: "I would say: ‘What'd you put in here? Like, what are you giving me?’ And she would say the same thing: ‘What, you think I'm trying to poison you?’ ”

"This goes back to childhood. This crazy, irrational fear of handed over liquids from other people. I don't drink water. I don't call it a fear of water. I just like to say I hate water. I have an allergy to water."