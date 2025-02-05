Tori Spelling "made out with" Colin Farrell in public on a dare from her friends.

Tori Spelling has opened up about smooching Colin Farrell

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star has revealed she first met the actor at a casting agency and they bumped into each other again 10 years later at a Los Angeles hotel when he was a "megastar" - and Tori walked straight up to him and gave him a kiss following some encouragement from her pals.

During an episode of her 'misSPELLING' podcast, she described the moment she first met Colin, saying: "I did my first ever double take with this boy. He was so beautiful. He seemed fairly nervous. I could tell he was new. He wasn’t some huge actor."

Tori met him again in the lobby of a hotel in Los Angeles and felt spellbound all over again.

She explained: "[We] come into the setting VIP area, and there’s all these people and mostly women, and they’re like on this gu.

"My friends and I are there and I’m like: ‘I wonder who this guy is.’ Lo and behold - it’s like the sea of women parted - and Colin Farrell was standing there.

"And I was like, ‘Oh s***, that’s him ... At this point, he was a megastar.

"But in my mind, I’m like: ‘Oh my gosh, I remember back in the ‘90s. That’s the boy that I locked eyes with'."

She went on to decribe the moment she marched up to him and gave him a kiss, saying: "I walked right up to him and we looked at each other.

"He goes: ‘Hi.’ And I go: ‘Hi.’ And then we just start making out in the middle of the W Hotel. And it went on for quite awhile - like, full on locked lips, making out in public."

She added of the smooch: "That was a decade in the making. Check that off my bucket list."