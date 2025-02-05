Tori Spelling "made out with" Colin Farrell in public on a dare from her friends.

Tori Spelling has opened up about smooching Colin Farrell

Tori Spelling has opened up about smooching Colin Farrell

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star has revealed she first met the actor at a casting agency and they bumped into each other again 10 years later at a Los Angeles hotel when he was a "megastar" - and Tori walked straight up to him and gave him a kiss following some encouragement from her pals.

During an episode of her 'misSPELLING' podcast, she described the moment she first met Colin, saying: "I did my first ever double take with this boy. He was so beautiful. He seemed fairly nervous. I could tell he was new. He wasn’t some huge actor."

Tori met him again in the lobby of a hotel in Los Angeles and felt spellbound all over again.

She explained: "[We] come into the setting VIP area, and there’s all these people and mostly women, and they’re like on this gu.

"My friends and I are there and I’m like: ‘I wonder who this guy is.’ Lo and behold - it’s like the sea of women parted - and Colin Farrell was standing there.

"And I was like, ‘Oh s***, that’s him ... At this point, he was a megastar.

"But in my mind, I’m like: ‘Oh my gosh, I remember back in the ‘90s. That’s the boy that I locked eyes with'."

She went on to decribe the moment she marched up to him and gave him a kiss, saying: "I walked right up to him and we looked at each other.

"He goes: ‘Hi.’ And I go: ‘Hi.’ And then we just start making out in the middle of the W Hotel. And it went on for quite awhile - like, full on locked lips, making out in public."

She added of the smooch: "That was a decade in the making. Check that off my bucket list."

Tagged in