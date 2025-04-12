Tori Spelling says a conversation with her daughter led to the breakdown of her marriage.

Tori Spelling reveals chat with daughter convinced her to end marriage

The 51-year-old reality TV star - who has children Liam, 18, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight, with former husband Dean McDermott - revealed that a question from Hattie led to her ending the marriage.

Speaking on her 'misSPELLING' podcast, Tori revealed Hattie asked her: "Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?"

Although Tori insisted that Hattie "loves her dad", the question made her consider if staying in the marriage was the best thing for the kids.

She explained: "It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together. We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights."

Tori also revealed that Dean's alcoholism took a toll, saying: "He was an addict going through a lot, and a lot of it was taken out on me.

"And she saw that. I didn't like the person I was, trying to raise strong humans and just taking it and taking it.

"On my part, at least, the want of kids, just always wanting their parents together, I think kept me from making what was outwardly a better decision for them than what they saw between two partners.

"That kept me in the relationship far too long, and it ultimately, I feel, did a disservice to my kids."

Meanwhile, Dean, 58, entered rehab after their split and celebrated one year of sobriety last July.

He wrote on Instagram: "Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday.

"If you’re struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help. We’re here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself."