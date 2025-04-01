Tori Spelling has blasted the "truly shocking" decision to omit Shannen Doherty from the Oscars' In Memoriam segment.

Tori Spelling was not happy about Shannen Doherty being snubbed

The 51-year-old actress' 'Beverly Hilly, 90210' co-star passed away in July 2024 following a battle with cancer but she was notably not mentioned during the annual tribute at the Academy Awards last month, and Tori was horrified by the snub.

On a special episode of the late actress' 'Let's Be Clear' podcast, Tori said: “I’m sure all of you definitely saw — as I saw, as the world saw — that it was heartbreaking that Shannen was left out of the In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards.

“I have to say, it was shocking, truly shocking.

“Because to me, I discovered Shannen as a fan on the big screen. While she was so iconically known for her TV roles — which I want to honor her and go through her career today — but it’s really the big screen where her career just thrived. And she just lit up the big screen, going back to when she was a kid.”

Tori "couldn't believe" it when she realised Shannen wasn't part of the tribute and her heart "sank".

She added: “Honestly, when the In Memoriam stopped and she hadn’t been included, my heart dropped. It sank. And it sank because I was like, ‘What? It’s such a miss.'”

Although Tori noted the segment's time is limited and there are so many people in the entertainment industry to remember, she still wished Shannen had got more than just her name listed on the Academy's official website.

She said: “I just think when someone so iconic to fans across the world passes and they’re not remembered for their legacy and the great work they did, I just think it’s shocking."

Tori found the snub "a little triggering" because both her dad, legendary producer Aaron Spelling, and her 'Beverly Hills 90210' co-star Luke Perry were also omitted after they passed away in 2006 and 2019 respectively.

She added: “And personally a little triggering to me because this is the third person that I love has been left out.

“The year my dad passed, I remember he was left out of it. And then, ironically, the year that Luke Perry passed, he was left out of it.

“But it’s not like Shannen could have been an oversight. It just felt for all of us watching that loved her and loved her work, it felt like not only was she robbed, but we were robbed.”

Fellow 'Beverly HIlls, 90210' star Jennie Garth previously branded Shannen's Oscars omission "messed up".

She told TMZ when asked about Shannen's lack of inclusion in the segment: "Yeah, that’s messed up."

When asked if the Academy should apologise, she said: "Maybe..."

Her comments came just days after representatives for the 'Charmed' actress shared their own "disappointment" that she was not included.

A rep for the star told TMZ that it was "really disappointing" to see that Shannen had been missed out, especially "since she had been a part of the Hollywood community for over 45 years".