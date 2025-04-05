Tori Spelling wishes her sex tape had leaked.

Tori Spelling wishes her sex tape had leaked

The 51-year-old TV star revealed she and her former husband Dean McDermott once filmed themselves during an intimate moment and the footage almost went public.

Speaking on her 'misSPELLING' podcast, Tori said: "It was Valentine's Day or something, and I was in New York,' she began. 'He was filming a movie, came to visit me, and he was like, 'Hey, let's film ourselves having sex.' We had never done it before, you know, married for years. I never even watched it back."

However, a friend of Dean's tried to sell the tape after discovering it on Dean's computer when the couple were away on holiday.

She went on: "We trusted everybody. [McDermott] had it on our computer at home, and a friend he thought was a friend stayed at our house while we took the kids to Hawaii. Anyway, [the friend] took the computer and tried to sell [the tape] to Vivid Video.

"They actually contacted us and said, ‘We want to let you know we didn’t accept it'. I said, ‘Why? Were my angles not good?’

"So we had to get a restraining order on this guy. We got all of it back and everything.”

However, now Tori admitted she has some regrets that she never released the tape.

She said: "I don’t believe in regrets. But I’m bummed I said no to Playboy and now at 51, I wish I had been on the cover of Playboy!

"I was doing it with my husband, and we were together. I should have let that sex tape go out.”

Tori filed for divorce from Dean in March 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

The pair share children Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, seven and have done their best to maintain a good relationship for the sake of the kids.

She previously said on her podcast: "I'm a single mom of five now, co-parenting very well with my ex, Dean, which I gotta say, it is super challenging. I don't know if anyone has gone through this, but I've never called him Dean. I've called him babe for 20 years. So it is super hard to remind myself that, ‘Oh, okay. You guys aren't together anymore.’

"So when we're doing kid drop off and switcheroos and he's over helping, I'm like, ‘Oh, babe.’ And I'm thinking to myself, ‘Is that okay? I just called him babe.’ And he's cool with it."