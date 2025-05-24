Tory Lanez’s alleged prison attacker says he thought the rapper was coming to kill him.

Tory Lanez’s alleged prison attacked speaks out

Santino Casio, who is accused of stabbing the rapper 14 times, leaving him with a collapsed lung, is not denying attacking Lanez but claims he only did so because he had heard Lanez was out to get him.

He told TMZ that after hearing “through the prison grapevine” that Tory had a bounty on him, he later ran into Tory and thought he saw a suspicious lump in Tory's pocket.

He claims he believed it was a weapon so he jumped Tory, hit him and stabbed him but he insists he wasn’t trying to kill Tory.

He also claims he got stabbed in the leg during the incident.

Casio – who is serving a life sentence - added the situation was unexpected because they previously had a cordial relationship.

Tory’s team told TMZ: "The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated. Any claim to the contrary particularly from an individual serving a life sentence for heinous crimes is not only baseless but an absurd fabrication."

Tory is serving a 10-year sentence at the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020.

He reportedly received seven wounds on his back, four on his torso, two on the back of his head, and one on his face, during the incident in prison.

Lanez's team wrote on his official Instagram page: "Tory was stabbed 14 times - including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. (sic)"

The 'Hurts Me' hitmaker - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - is now "talking normally", and he is "deeply thankful to God" that he is "pulling through".

The post continued: "Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.

"He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support. (sic)"

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Pedro Calderón Michel said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times newspaper that the attack occurred around 7.20am on Monday May 12 and that prison staff "immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid" to Lanez.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.