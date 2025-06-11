Billy Ray Cyrus' son Trace Cyrus has called his dad the "lamest man ever to walk planet earth" in a scathing social media rant.

Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus has lashed out at the dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram

The musician - who is the brother of pop star Miley Cyrus - blasted his father in a post on Instagram in which he claimed Billy Ray skipped the funeral of Trace's beloved grandmother Loretta Finley - known as Mammie - five years ago because he didn't want to fly to Los Angeles and Trace pointed out the Achy Breaky Heart singer had recently made a trip to Italy for a holiday with his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley.

In a post on Instagram, Trace wrote: "This man is so hungry for fame it’s pathetic. He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn’t come to LA for Mammie’s funeral while he was still married to my mom.

"Even after his daughter got him a $60k private jet like he demanded then he still didn’t come even after the plane was paid for.

"Honestly embarrassed to have ever considered you my idol. You’re the lamest man ever to walk planet earth."

He added: "The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I’m old like you.” Christ is King. Get right with God. You need it."

Trace is one of Billy Ray's six children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, who he divorced in 2023.

He went on to reply to comment from a fan, declaring he doesn't care if he ever speaks to his father again.

The musician wrote: "I'm past the point of even caring if I ever speak to him again. I've surpassed him in every metric as a man on this planet.

"There's nothing left to learn except from his mistake. I had hope at one point but I'm convinced he's finally a lost cause ... "

It comes after Trace's pop star sister Miley opened up about healing the family rift, admitting she felt "a lot of loyalty" to mom Tish after her parents divorced leaving her relationship with Billy Ray in a "mess" - but she's been trying to fix things.

Speaking to Monica Lewinsky on her Reclaiming podcast, she said: "What did you call your decade? Dark decade? Yeah, we had one of those.

"Half of us [the family] weren't speaking to each other at one point and we cleaned all that up. ...

"In that situation [when her parents divorced], I watched what happens when you don't clean things up as they're happening.

"They really do stack, and then all of a sudden you go, ‘Oh my god, it's been 10 years, and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start.' This is emotional hoarding."

The 31-year-old star felt it was important to have a "good time" with her dad before they began to explore their issues together.

She said: "I just kind of bust through the pile that’s stacked, and just go, ‘I’m here. You’re here. Let’s start by having a good time together.

"And then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other's life, then we'll just be in a better place to have these conversations. ‘Cause I'd rather get it balanced first."

As a result, Miley spent a part of this year personally "putting those lines of communication back together."

The Flowers hitmaker admitted it hadn't been easy because the whole family wasn't cut out for group therapy.

She joked: “We’re so messy we didn’t even do any of that. To get each other in a room to even get to counseling would have been a war. So, it was easier to just go, ‘White flag.’

"I always wanted my family to feel like I was the safe place that I always had the white flag when they came to talk to me."