Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s home has had medications removed from it by investigators.

The Hollywood icon, 95, and his spouse, 64, were discovered in their secluded mansion on Wednesday (02.26.25), sparking a probe by authorities into their cause of death – with family members speculating about carbon monoxide poisoning and police ordering autopsies and toxicology tests to determine the cause.

Investigators are now reported to have searched the $3.8 million property on Thursday (27.02.25), listing “thyroid medication, Diltiazem, and Tylenol” among the items found inside.

Betsy’s body was widely reported to have been discovered on the bathroom floor, with an open bottle of prescription pills scattered nearby.

An affidavit also stated: “New Mexico Gas Company responded to the residence and was conducting active testing on the gas line in and around the residence.

“As of now there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said: “Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual. There were no apparent signs of foul play. The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. This remains an open investigation.”

Gene’s body was found in a mudroom near the kitchen, with his sunglasses and cane lying next to him.

A maintenance worker, who discovered the bodies, made a distressed 911 call. The worker said: “Damn, damn! I think we just found a deceased person inside the house.”

He added to the call handler: “I don’t know, sir, just send somebody up here quick.

“The house is closed, it’s locked… I can’t go in but I see she’s laying on the floor.”

A dead German shepherd was also found in a bathroom closet near Betsy.

Two other dogs were found alive on the property, one inside the house and another outside.

Gene and Betsy are believed to have been dead for up to two weeks before their discovery, with the cool, dry winter climate of Santa Fe likely contributing to the partial mummification of their bodies.