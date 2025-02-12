Travis Kelce is considering his future after losing the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce is currently weighing up his options

The 35-year-old sports star - who is dating Taylor Swift - plans to take some time to consider his options before he decides whether to return to the NFL next season or not.

Travis - who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs franchise - said on his 'New Heights' podcast: "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions."

The sports star admitted that losing to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl was a "tough pill to swallow".

And Travis will only return next season if he's fully committed to the idea.

He explained: "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out. And, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's a wholehearted decision. I'm not half-a**ing it, and I'm fully here for them."

Meanwhile, Travis recently admitted to being inspired by Taylor during her Eras Tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs star said during a pre-game press conference: "What I saw on that tour last year was pretty remarkable.

"To see the week-in, week-out travelling from one country to the next and how excruciating it is on her body and on her mind - and it’s not just her. It was her entire tour. It was an absolute machine and it was something I could admire watching."

Travis - who began dating Taylor in 2023 - also revealed that he'd been focusing on his diet ahead of the Super Bowl.

He said: "I’ve been eating clean. I haven’t been drinking as much, a little lower on the pounds this week. So, hopefully I can run away from some Eagles out there."