Travis Kelce was “enchanted” by Taylor Swift from the very start of their relationship.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, and pop phenomenon Taylor, also 35, have been dating for almost two years, and according to the NFL star’s brother Jason Kelce, his sibling knew “early on” the romance was serious.

Jason said on TNT’s ‘The Steam Room’ podcast: “I remember the first time he said he was hanging out with her and I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re hanging out with Taylor Swift? Like, that’s insane. That’s awesome for you.”

Taylor is frequently seen supporting Travis at his NFL games and Jason – a former Philadelphia Eagles player – went on to reflect on their relationship and his brother’s transformation since being with Taylor.

He added: “You know, you meet a lot of people. I think this felt different. “What also felt different was just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her.

“You could tell how much he really, really liked her right from the get-go.”

Jason told podcast hosts Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley seeing the depth of the couple’s connection was “very eye-opening”.

He added Taylor had played an important role in Travis’s growth over the past two years.

Jason added on the ‘Fitz and Whit’ podcast: “One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, like, he was like Peter Pan, and like, ‘The Lost Boys’.”

When asked if Travis was maturing, Jason responded: “For sure.”

He added: “Trav, he is growing up. He’s still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm.

“I think he’ll kinda always have that, it’s just part of his personality, and I think it’s one of the reasons every teammate has loved playing with him and anybody that’s ever met Trav, you can’t help but just love the guy.”

Travis and Taylor were last seen together at the 2025 Super Bowl earlier this month.

A source told Page Six they are taking time off to relax following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles in the clash.