Travis Kelce is "leaning" towards playing another season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 35-year-old sports star recently confirmed that he was considering his future after losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, but sports reporter Dianna Russini has now revealed that Travis is currently planning to return to the Chiefs for another season.

Dianna said on 'The Rich Eisen Show': "I can just tell you from just having a few conversations with people around the league over the last few days there’s definitely a sense that Travis is going to try to play more.

"I haven’t heard anyone say, ‘Yeah, he’s really struggling with what he wants to do,’ it’s definitely leaning more toward that.

"That can, of course, change. This is going to be his decision, his decision only, but for this Chiefs’ operation looking to move forward here, I think they feel pretty good that Travis has got a little bit more left in him."

Travis recently admitted that he’s considering his future.

The sports star - who is dating Taylor Swift - is taking some time to consider his options before he decides whether to return to the NFL next season or not.

Travis said on his 'New Heights' podcast: "I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions."

Travis admitted that losing to the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl was a "tough pill to swallow". And Travis will only return next season if he's fully committed to the idea.

He explained: "I'm gonna take some time to figure it out. And, I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it's a wholehearted decision. I'm not half-a**ing it, and I'm fully here for them."