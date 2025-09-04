Travis Kelce believes marriage proposals need to be personal.

Travis Kelce recently got engaged to Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop megastar announced on 26 August they were planning to tie the knot after two years together, and while the 35-year-old sportsman noted seeing how other people pop the question "may get the creative juices going", he feels it is important not to just copy ideas.

Speaking on his New Heights podcast, he said when asked for advice on how best to propose: “Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them.

“You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way.

“I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons and everything else will be beautiful.”

Travis admitted his own proposal to Taylor differed from a vision he previously had.

He said: “I once thought I would do it on water."

Travis is now looking forward to planning his wedding.

His brother and co-host Jason Kelce said: “I cannot wait to hear more of the planning and everything that will take place. Travis, you’re about to embark on the wedding planning phase of a relationship.”

He replied: “Oh, it’s gonna go crazy. That is the next step, yeah, I’ve heard about that.”

And the Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host feels "giddy" every time he describes the Karma hitmaker as his "fiancee".

Referencing the Cincinnati Bearcats game he recently attended with Taylor, he said: "It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates.

"So yeah, it was pretty cool…I still get giddy, it’s exciting times.”

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post with the caption "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

And Ed Kelce revealed his three-time Super Bowl winning son Travis made his romantic forest proposal a fortnight ago after some encouragement from both him and Taylor's father Scott Swift.

He told News 5 Cleveland: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put if off till this week ... he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."