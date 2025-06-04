Travis Kelce is overjoyed Taylor Swift’s music is “finally” under her ownership.

Travis Kelce is overjoyed Taylor Swift’s music is ‘finally’ under her ownership

The NFL star, 35, who has been dating the singer for two years, made the remark while expressing admiration for Taylor’s recent landmark $360 million deal she made to reclaim the rights to her original master recordings, describing the moment as a long-overdue victory.

He said on the new episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, 36: “Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man.

“I appreciate that, dog. Love you big dog.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother were joined by former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, 53, on the show – who played Taylor’s 2012 hit ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ during the broadcast.

Referring to himself as a Swiftie, Shaquille mouthed along to the lyrics, prompting the Kelce brothers to nod along in appreciation.

“That’s my favourite song in the world, brother,” Shaquille said in a preview clip of the episode, drawing applause from both Travis and Jason.

Travis’ support comes in the wake of Taylor’s announcement that she had successfully regained ownership of the masters for her first six studio albums.

The 14-time Grammy winner, also 35, shared the news via a message posted to her official website.

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow,” she wrote.

Taylor added: “A flashback sequence of all the time I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell this news.

“I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found that this is really happening. I really get to say those words. All of the music I’ve ever made … now belongs… to me.”

The singer specified the rights she now owns include her music videos, concert films, unreleased tracks, album art and photography.

She also referred to the collection as encompassing “the memories, the magic, the madness, every single era, (her) entire life’s work”.

In 2019, music executive Scooter Braun acquired the masters of Taylor’s early discography — ‘Taylor Swift’, ‘Fearless’, ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ — for $300 million, a move the artist publicly criticised, claiming she was not given the opportunity to purchase them herself.

The rights were later sold to the investment firm Shamrock Capital.

Swift began re-recording the albums under her own ownership after signing a deal with Universal Music Group and Republic Records in 2018 before doing her new ownership deal.