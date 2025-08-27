Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged nearly two weeks ago.

The NFL star and the Blank Space singer announced their engagement to the world in an Instagram post on Tuesday (26.08.25) but Travis' father Ed Kelce has revealed that the sports star made his romantic forest proposal almost a fortnight ago.

Ed told News 5: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put if off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Ed revealed that Taylor's father Scott Swift was saying the same thing to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

He also explained that Travis, 35, popped the question to Taylor, also 35, at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Ed said: "He got her out there, they were about go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine...' they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed explained that he was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice session when he received a call from the couple to inform him of the happy news.

He recalled: "I was at an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night.

"So at the practice... I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, and I knew what they were gonna say, and they, you know, let us know."

Ed explained that the couple are yet to set a date for the wedding but said that he has never seen his son "happier" than when he is with Swift.

He said: "We actually went to a thing in Kansas City Sunday (24.08.25) night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat."

Ed added: "They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields."