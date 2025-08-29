Travis Kelce has revealed a cocktail at his new Kansas City restaurant inspired by fiancée Taylor Swift’s music.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, has partnered with teammate Patrick Mahomes, 29, to launch 1587 Prime, a steakhouse set to open on 17 September.

Their restaurant, named after their jersey numbers, teased its cocktail menu in an Instagram video shared on Thursday (28.08.25) – two days after Travis and Taylor announced on Instagram they are engaged.

In the clip, a waiter is seen placing a drink garnished with cucumber and orange peel on the table.

The server is heard saying: “This is the Alchemy.”

Travis responds: “Oh yeah, I see it,” while Patrick sampled the cocktail and nodded in approval.

A caption on the video read: “The cocktails you won’t stop talking about – and for good reason.”

Taylor released a song titled The Alchemy on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department.

The lyrics reference football imagery and appear to connect with her relationship with Travis.

She sings on the track: “Where’s the trophy? He just comes runnin’ over to me / Touchdown / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.”

The Grammy winner continues in the chorus: “This happens once every few lifetimes / These chemicals hit me like white wine.”

Other lines describe “winning streaks” and “warming the benches,” which sparked speculation the song was written about Travis and their romance.

Taylor has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games since she and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023.

She has celebrated on the field with her partner, including after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Patrick and Travis first confirmed their joint restaurant project in March 2024, describing 1587 Prime as “a unique modern American steakhouse.”

The menu includes wagyu beef, a Japanese New York steak, shrimp diablo and a chop salad.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Instagram after two years together by posting images of them together with the singer wearing her new engagement ring.

Travis proposed at his Leawood estate with a custom $1 million band, with the pair celebrating alongside Taylor’s family and close friends.