Travis Kelce cannot stop dancing around the house to fiancee Taylor Swift's unreleased album The Life of a Showgirl.

Travis Kelce has described Taylor Swift's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl as 'poetic'

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end is just as besotted with his future wife as he is her music it seems.

Speaking on Wednesday's (27.08.25) episode of his New Heights podcast, he gushed to brother and co-host Jason Kelce: "I’m gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties.

"I keep listening to this album. I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff."

He continued: "It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house."

"I’m not a politician, Jason."

The 35-year-old NFL star - who popped the question to the Love Story hitmaker at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, almost two weeks ago - revealed his favourite song on the record is Opalite, which is named after the synthetic stone for Travis' birthstone Opal.

He said: "I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favourite, though... At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself."

Fans will have to wait until October 3 to hear the album in full.

The power couple announced their engagement to the world in an Instagram post on Tuesday (26.08.25) but Travis' father Ed Kelce revealed that the sports star made his romantic forest proposal almost a fortnight ago.

Ed told News 5: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks ago, not quite two weeks ago.

"He was going to put if off till this week ... he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

The fairytale proposal happened right before they headed out for a "glass of wine".

Ed said: "He got her out there, they were about go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine...' they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.

"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Ed explained that the couple are yet to set a date for the wedding but said that he has never seen his son "happier" than when he is with Swift.

He said: "We actually went to a thing in Kansas City Sunday night (08.24.25) , which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It's truly kinda neat."

Ed added: "They're just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven't sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields."