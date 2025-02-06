Travis Kelce thinks Taylor Swift always looks "the flyest" at his games.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at last year's Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end insisted he and his pop star girlfriend don't deliberately "coordinate" their outfits when they arrive together, but he knows the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker will always look good when she's cheering him on from the sidelines.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's (09.02.25) Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports he said: "I wouldn’t say we necessarily coordinate but Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest.”

Most recently, the 35-year-old singer arrived to see Travis in action dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, and last month she wore an outfit by Chanel.

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor accessorised with a Stephanie Gottleib necklace, a bejewelled Judith Leiber football-shaped clutch back and Christian Louboutin ankle boots, with all featuring the number 87, her boyfriend's jersey.

Travis' latest comments come shortly after the sportsman - who has been dating the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker since summer 2023 - was quizzed over whether he will propose to his girlfriend if his side win the NFL showpiece.

Asked during a press conference if he plans to propose at the Super Bowl, he simply said: "Wouldn’t you like to know?”

However, the sportsman went on to praise his girlfriend for her unwavering support.

He said: “We both love to manifest things, for sure. You can’t say it isn’t real because we are here, right? Whatever she was doing, it helped."

There could be some awkwardness at the big game because Swift's dad Scott is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, but Travis is adamant Scott will be supporting the Chiefs that day.

He added: "I don’t know her [Taylor] to have the [Eagles] fandom. I know her father has the Philadelphia fandom - as an Eagles fan.

"But I think he’ll be wearing red [this time]. [Taylor will] be all for the Chiefs this time around, that’s for sure."

Travis appeared baffled when asked if any of his teammates were not fan fans of the 'Karma' singer's work.

He replied: “Who is not a Swiftie?”

And the "biased" footballer picked out Taylor's most recent album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

He added: “I may be a little biased. ‘So High School’ and ‘The Alchemy,’ there’s a few there that are banging.”