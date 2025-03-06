Travis Kelce feels like he "let down" his teammates last season.

Travis Kelce isn't retiring

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end - who is dating Taylor Swift - recently confirmed he is returning to the NFL after speculation mounted he would retire following his side's loss at the Super Bowl, and he's now explained he has decided to keep going because he knows he can perform better on the field than he has in recent months.

Speaking to his brother, Jason Kelce, on their 'New Heights' podcast, he said: "The biggest thing is I f****** love playing the game of football. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year.

"I don't think it was my best outing [last season]. I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past.

"I have a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year, and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me.

"I love so many people in Kansas City - in that facility, in the community — and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet.

"I've put in a lot of hard work and I've put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC, and last year it didn't end well for us.

"I feel like there's a responsibility for me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organisation everything that I got, and that's what I'm gonna do."

The 35-year-old sportsman admitted the "biggest factor" in his decision was "losing the Super Bowl" because if they had won the game against Philadelphia Eagles, it would have been "a pretty cool way to go out".

He added: "But I think I would still have this love for the game and the feeling.

"I feel like I owe the guys that I come into that building with a whole lot more of effort and focus. I just don't know what it was during that game, man, I wasn't at my best."

However, the 'Grotesquerie' star isn't sure how much longer he will keep playing.

He said: "Kansas City, baby, we're back at it for at least one more year.

"I can't say whether or not this will be the last year, because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organisation, so I know I got one more left on my contract and I'm gonna give you guys everything that I got."