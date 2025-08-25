Travis Kelce's dad Ed Kelce says his son's "happiness" is down to his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end has been dating the 35-year-old pop superstar went public with their romance when Taylor attended one of Travis’ games in September 2023, although they had been dating privately for a while before then.

And, his parents are in doubt that the couple are madly in love.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of The Kingdom in Kansas City on Sunday (24.08.25), Ed replied when asked about the source of Travis' happiness: "Taylor. There's no question about it."

Asked about Taylor's appearance on Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast - which Taylor used to announce her next album, The Life of a Showgirl - he said: "I think it was awesome.

"It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love."

Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, told the outlet: “It was authentic. It was just something I think everybody was thrilled to see, and it was a very loving podcast."

On the podcast, Taylor compared Travis wooing her to being in a John Hughes movie.

While discussing Travis' failed attempt to have a friendship bracelet he made her lead to a meet and greet on New Heights, Taylor admitted she was touched by his old-school gestures to get her attention.

She said: "This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem.

"That's what I thought at first... You realise he didn't even reach out to our management. He came with Pat [Mahomes] and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

She continued: "It felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me?"

The Love Story hitmaker admits Travis turned out to be the guy she'd been manifesting in her songs.

She smiled: "I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

And the 35-year-old sports star used her lyrics to figure out the best way to impress Taylor.

He said: "I was sitting there at the Eras Tour listening to every single one of those songs being like, 'I know exactly what she wants me to do'... I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Taylor admitted: "It was wild, but it worked. I'm glad it worked."