Travis Kelce's ex Kaya Nicole has admitted that her success is usually 'attributed' to her relationships

The 32-year-old Youtuber dated NFL star Travis, 35, in the years before he achieved worldwide fame through his relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift, and after Kayla reached the final of reality show 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test', enjoyed being able to say that sheachived something independently.

She told People: "My success has been attributed to people that I was in close proximity to. And that's not anything new for me. That's something that happens to women all the time, especially just in the entertainment industry and public fields. I did this on my own. "

"I'm tough, and I know that for a fact now."

Kayla also admitted that she would "never close" herself off to the idea of finding love again and would "take the risk" of suffering a broken heart.

She added: "Love is one of the best parts of life.

"I would never close myself off to ever experiencing love again.

"I think too, with love comes heartbreak and with heartbreak comes love. It's one and the same, and I would take the risk of heartbreak over and over if that meant that I get to experience love again."

Kayla also asmitted that she is trying to find someone new but has struggled with finding the one out of the guys she has met so far.

She added: "Dating-wise out on these streets is rough, okay?

"The men these days, I just said the other day, it's not God’s best work out here.... but I'm dating. I'm dating. Successfully? Ah, the jury's still out, but I'm dating."