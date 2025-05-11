Maren Morris "tried everything [she] could" to make her marriage work.

Maren Morris did everything she could to save her marriage

The 35-year-old singer was married to country music star Ryan Hurd from 2018 until 2024, and Maren insists she did everything she could to save their relationship.

The award-winning star told the Observer newspaper: "I tried everything I could to make that part of myself work."

Maren has a five-year-old son called Hayes with Ryan, and the former couple have managed to develop a healthy co-parenting relationship.

She said: "We had this amazing love and we do in a different way now. Now we’re partners in a different sense. We have to be really good, on the same page as much as we can, as co-parents."

Maren believes she's evolved as an artist in recent years, as she's moved away from a traditional country music sound.

The 'Rich' hitmaker explained: "I tried everything I could to make the part of myself within mainstream country work. And I think I was just growing apart from all of it."

Maren's new album, 'Dreamsicle', explores her divorce from Ryan. But the singer insists her new record is "so much bigger than that".

She shared: "I’m not shying away from the elements of divorce on the record, but I think it’s so much bigger than that.

"That’s a part of me and will be forever, but it’s not a defining characteristic of me. It’s how you put yourself back together."

Maren recently revealed that she has a straightforward co-parenting relationship with Ryan.

The country music star divorced the 38-year-old singer in early 2024, and they now live just five minutes apart from one another.

Speaking to The Zoe Report, Maren said: "Our stops are really easy, and we’ll have family dinners."

Hayes spends alternate weeks with each parent, meaning Maren has had to adjust to spending time on her own.

She said: "Those weeks I have him, the house is full of chaos and energy and laughter and scraped knees.

“And then, when he is not there, you have to recalibrate your alone-ness because you’re like, ‘Wow, this is just me in here now.’ That’s when I’ve leaned into it and not been drowned by my own company."