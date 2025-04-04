Pop group Triple Charm use music as "therapy".

Triple Charm

Floridian sisters Amalia, 20, Gabriella, 18 and Raena, 15, have been taking social media by storm since 2019 with their singing and dancing videos, and the viral sensations - who have a following of more than 25 million people - said they would jam to different genres to express their emotions during the tough times of their music careers.

Gabriella exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Therapy, for sure."

Amalia added: "Music and dance sort of go hand in hand for us. So when we were dancing, when we were younger, we would go to the studio and just let out all of our emotions through dance, and it translated into music now for us.

"When we started writing our own songs, being able to take emotions that we've been feeling and put it into a song is really cool."

Raena said she switches on feel-good songs to give her a "confidence boost"adding: "When you feel like you want to just release emotions, music is the way to do it. Music is one of my favourite art forms, and I feel like it makes you really feel something."

The trio released their debut EP, “Undercover in Love”, which focus on the journey of love, from heartbreak to happiness, and Amalia did not realise how many parallels there were when writing the song.

She said: "It's been interesting to see some of the parallels that you don't even realise when you're writing songs.

"It just naturally happened. For us, it was definitely more of a story and a [fictional] character."

The trio - who kicked off their world tour in London on April 2 - hope to "empower" people through their high-energy music.

Raena said: "Empowerment and maybe relatability.

"I think also connecting with people so they don't feel as alone, and then just helping them by creating a soundtrack to their memories and, hopefully, they can have a great time while they're listening to the music."

The superstars hope to create lasting memories for fans at their gigs in the UK, France, Germany, US, Canada and Australia .

Speaking about their excitement of performing to their supporters around the globe, they said: "On a scale of one to 10, it's like 30 million.

"This is our first time seeing the world, leaving the country [US]. We just got our passports, and we're ready now."

To purchase tickets for one of Triple Charm's world tour shows and to find out more information about the gigs, visit triplecharm.com.

Triple Charm 2025 tour dates and cities:

April 2 - London, O2 Academy Islington

April 5 - Paris, Les Etoiles

April 11 - Amsterdam, Old Hall at Melkweg

April 12 - Cologne, Helios 37

April 13 - Berlin, Badehaus

April 26 - Chicago, Park West

April 27 - Toronto, Axis Club

May 3 - Dallas, Studio at the Factory

May 10 - Orlando, The Plaza Live

May 17 - Los Angeles, The El Rey Theatre

June 8 - Brisbane, Australia, The Sound Garden

June 14 - Sydney, Australia, Marys Underground

June 21 - Melbourne, Australia, The Toff

June 27 - New York, Gramercy Theatre.