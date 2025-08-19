Tulisa Contostavlos likes to browse on Raya.

Tulisa Contostavlos likes to spectate on Raya

The 37-year-old singer - who is single - has signed up to the celebrity dating app, but regards herself as more of a "spectator" than someone actively trying to find her match.

She told the latest issue of the UK's Heat magazine: "I never like or message anyone first... just letting you know!"

In 2024, Tulisa revealed during her time on the UK reality show I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! she had a profile on Raya, but it has not led to her meeting anyone.

However, the former N-Dubz group member has now admitted she has been on one date with a mystery man from the dating app.

Tulisa said: "I've only gone on one date from there, and that was because of a recent rebound."

The star admitted she has talked to someone on Raya for two years, but they still have not met in person.

The I Need You hitmaker added: "I've been speaking to someone over a period of two years, and we still haven't gone out!"

Tulisa has had her share of romances over the years, including N-Dubz bandmate Fazer (Richard Rawson) from 2010 until 2012, Shameless actor Jody Latham in 2012, multimillionaire playboy Costas Panayiotou in 2014, and David King - singer Cher's nephew - in 2017.

In her new memoir, Judgement: Love, Trials and Tribulations, Tulisa revealed she has frozen her eggs as motherhood isn't in her plans right now.

She explained to the magazine: "I'd definitely just remain childless, unless I found that person to settle down with."

And Tulisa revealed the idea of being a mum scares her.

The star added: "[Being a mum] terrifies me to this day, but I'm definitely more open to it.

"I have had an ex offer to co-parent with IVF, but I don't think it'll come to that. I'm not that desperate!"

Tulisa also revealed on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024, that she is demisexual - which is based on based on emotional connection rather than physical attraction, and that she was celibate for three years.

Now, she has revealed that her three years of celibacy has ended.

Tulisa told TV personality Jaime Laing on a recent episode of his Great Company podcast: "People [think I was celibate because] there is some kind of vow I made to god, or to myself, I just am very picky.

"Finding someone I like is very few and far between, and then if I do someone that I like, I can feel physical attraction to you I can be very flirtatious but I don't think about having sex with them until I start building quite a deep emotional emotional and it take a long time to get to that place.

"It's less about me going, 'No I don't want to have sex with anyone.' It was case that there was no one I wanted to have sex with, I just didn't want to."