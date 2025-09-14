Twiggy’s husband Leigh Lawson believes the secret to their happy marriage is meeting later in life.

Twiggy’s husband Leigh Lawson shares secrets to happy marriage

Twiggy, 75, and Leigh, 83, have been married for 42 years and Leigh believes that both having been married before and him being in his forties when they met are the keys to their long-lasting union.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: “I think luck plays a big part. I wonder if we would have lasted as long if we'd met when we were younger.

“I was in my 40s when we met so I must have done something right to get a second chance. I also think there's more respect and you're much more prepared to make a compromise when you're a bit older as well.

“You're more prepared to make compliments and … we make each other laugh a lot.

“'I found my wife really attractive and very desirable when I met her. You wouldn't want to marry someone that you didn't fancy!

'But when I first met her. I just thought what a really nice lady. And I still feel that way. She's just a really nice person and kind.

'And I do truly see now, after 40 years of marriage, how important it was that you get on as friends and are with somebody that you enjoy being with.”

Leight also believes refusing to retire has helped him and his supermodel wife remain happy together.

He said: “I think it's quite important to keep busy, I think that helps in your relationships. We get on really well and we spend almost all of our time together.

“We enjoy each other's company and work on projects together. We've just had a wonderful success with the musical based on Twiggy's life, Close-Up.

“I can't see her retiring', he shared. She's a ball of energy. In January she was offered the cover of Vogue twice - for Vogue Portugal and Vogue Greece.

“I'm just so proud of her. She's 75 and still getting booked by Vogue and she's just come back from doing Germany's Next Top Model.

“The last 42 years of marriage have gone so quickly. When you're happy, time goes quickly.”