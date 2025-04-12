Tyla finds the conspiracy theory that she is a CIA agent "hilarious".

Tyla laughs off CIA conspiracy theories

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter admitted she is aware of the speculation and finds it extremely amusing.

She told Nylon magazine: "I’m apparently a CIA agent. I’m an undercover agent in the Illuminati trying to divert people’s minds from the New World Order. I’m not even mad about that one."

Tyla's rise to fame has been swift and she admitted she is still getting used to it.

She explained: "Last year I took on a lot of that pressure, and it made me very dissociated a lot of the time. I would feel like I’m just watching these amazing things happen to me. I worried that one day all I worked for might be taken away. But as the year went by, I got to a place where I felt like that’s not in my control. I’m just moving the way I want to move and whatever happens, happens. I want to take risks and not be afraid. If it doesn’t work? Whatever. If it does work? Even better. I just want to know that I lived this life doing whatever I wanted to do, without [worrying about] what people thought I should be doing.

"I used to feel like I needed to control every little thing, like I needed to make sure that I wasn’t giving too many emotions away. Even when it came down to my back injury [that led to the cancellation of my 2024 world tour], I didn’t want people to know. I just wanted to keep my private life private and share my music and [have that be] enough. But I saw that it’s not.

"Outside of all of this, I don’t speak about my business. Like, don’t ask me — I’m dealing with it by myself! I’m that type of person. But I started loosening up a little bit making this first album. I feel like with 'To Last' [a song about the sting of first heartbreak], I convinced myself to release it because I was like, 'Oh, my sister, my friend were going through this.' I made it like it was about them. But it’s something that is really deep for me — I literally sang that in the shower. At the end of the day, [my fans] the Tygers, they care about me and really want to know what’s going on. And you have to be vulnerable in order to give the best art."