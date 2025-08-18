Tyne Daly wasn't invited to her brother Tim Daly's wedding to Tea Leoni.

The 79-year-old actress revealed the Madam Secretary co-stars only had their own parents and children at their "exclusive" ceremony last month.

Tyne told People magazine: "There was a small wedding. Very exclusive, very, very private [at their] beautiful apartment in New York.

"They only had people that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them."

But the Judging Amy actress explained the couple are plan to throw a party to celebrate with more of their loved ones.

She added: "However, I'm going to see the newlyweds quite soon."

Tyne is currently working on a "Christmas present" for 59-year-old Tea - who has daughter West, 26, and son Kyd, 23, with ex-husband David Duchovny - but refused to give any details.

She said: "It's a secret. I can't tell you what the present is. Nobody likes surprises anymore."

The Wayne's World actress and 69-year-old Tim - who has Sam, 41, and Emelyn, 36, with ex-wife Van Nostrand - confirmed they had got married on 12 July after more than 10 years of dating.

The couple had met on the set of Madam Secretary in 2014, in which they played husband and wife Elizabeth and Henry McCord and their romance was confirmed in December of that year, months after Tea officially divorced David after 17 years of marriage.

They then made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April 2015, where they were joined by journalist Bob Schieffer and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

But days later, the couple's co-star Geoffrey Arend admitted their romance had come as a shock to everyone involved in the show.

He said: "I heard a rumour about it, and everyone was like, 'No, no way!' And I'm like, 'Maybe.'

"Nobody really knew. You don't want to go to your boss and be like, 'Hey, so who are you dating?' So now I think we're all really protective.

"He couldn't be a nicer guy. Tim's the best — they're really good together."