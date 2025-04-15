Tyra Banks' new life in Australia has been a "dream come true".

Tyra Banks loves living in Australia

The 51-year-old model began dividing her time between Los Angeles and Sydney almost two years ago, along with partner Louis Belanger-Martin and nine-year-old son York - whose father is her former partner Erik Asla - and after spending more of her time Down Under, she couldn't be happier.

Sharing her typical day in Sydney on 'Today with Jenna and Friends' on Monday (14.04.25), she said: “Now the best parts of Sydney are the views, and we get to commute by ferry. This is beautiful Sydney Harbour at night.

“Australia has been a dream come true for me and my family.”

The 'America's Next Top Model' host explained she "fell in love" with Australia while making frequent visits for her ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream.

She said: “I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes.

“I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, 'I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did.”

In her video of her typical day, Tyra started off in her kitchen.

She said: “Rise and shine. Welcome to my home in Sydney, Australia. It’s 6:30 a.m., and that means it’s time to make my coffee."

She then took a trip to one of her "favourite places" - but offered a warning for parents.

She said: “This is Tumbalong Park. People come from all over Sydney to enjoy this park.

"They have what we call a little mini water park. There's swings and stuff for kids. There’s this new place that they’ve built for the bigger kids that you really can’t get your kid away from. So be careful when you come here.”

Tyra is in the process of opening a “3,000-square-foot flagship store" for her ice cream venture, and showed off where she is planning to open.

She said: “This is Darling Harbour. Look at the water, so amazing. And over there is where my future ice cream dream is going to come true.

“Making ice cream has been a lifelong dream of mine and it’s all happening right here in Australia. This idea is a tribute to my mama Carolyn.”

The Victoria's Secret model then took viewers to see the city's "most iconic sight", the Sydney Opera House.

She said: “I think we know what that beautiful, beautiful building is right there.

“I just saw a show there. Do you know that being in Australia, I actually go see live shows at the Opera House. It’s just like a normal thing for us to do.”