Tyson Fury has hinted that he could be set for a return to boxing.

Tyson Fury has hinted that he could be returning to boxing

The Gypsy King retired from the ring earlier this year but cryptically hinted that he could come back for more after posting footage of a gym session with his coach SugarHill Steward.

Fury, 36, said: "Just in the gym, I bump into somebody you might know."

Steward added: "We’re back guys, you know what time it is."

Fury then said: "You know what’s coming."

The social media post comes after the fighter's promoter Bob Arum revealed that he didn't expect the former world champion to return to boxing.

The Top Rank chief said earlier this month: "If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again.

"Marvin Hagler had an expression - 'a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn't get up in the morning to do road work.'

"Tyson, really, I don't think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn't have to do it any more."

Fury's manager Spencer Brown also suggested that the fighter was likely to stay retired, even though he was getting a "bit bored" away from the squared circle.

Brown told iFL TV: "He's getting a little bit bored but he was really happy.

"Just speaking to him gives you a bit of light in your life because he makes you smile and he doesn't take anything too seriously.

"Is he going to fight again? He's retired. He might be getting a little bit bored at the moment but that's just a natural thing.

"He's just enjoying himself, he's running everyday. He's really looking good.

"He's tanned, he's fit. He looks good. I was quite surprised when I saw him.

"He's usually eating Jelly Babies and sweets but this time none of that. He's proper on his diet."

Fury announced his retirement from the ring in January, even though he declared that he had no intention to quit after losing his world title fight to Oleksandr Usyk last December.

In a video posted on social media, the sportsman said: "Hi everybody, I’m going to make this short and sweet.

"I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast, I’ve loved every single minute of it.

"I’m going to end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side."