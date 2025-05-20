Una Healy believes she is "better off" being single at this point in her life.

The former member The Saturdays has had a number of high-profile romances. She was married to former English rugby union player Ben Foden, 39, from 2012 until 2018 when they separated, divorcing in 2019.

Una had dated physiotherapist and Limerick hurler David Breen, but they split by February 2020, before she was involved in a "throuple" with 44-year-old former world heavyweight boxing champion David Haye and his girlfriend Sian Osborne.

Now Una, 43, has accepted she is at a stage in her life where it makes the most sense to be on her own and focusing on her two children, Aoife, 12, and Tadhg, 10, whom she has with Ben.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: "I think I'm better off staying on my own for now.

"I want to keep my private life private."

Although she maybe content to be single now, the 'What About Us' hitmaker is open to finding the right guy in the future.

She said: "I just want a nice person! A good person is a good person; it doesn't matter what they do."

Una is a busy mom, but she juggles work-life and motherhood by getting help from her parents, Anne and John.

The Netflix 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' contestant said: "I have help from my parents. They're there all the time.

"I'm very lucky."

Una previously claimed she felt as though she was "hoodwinked" by Haye into dating him even though he was simultaneously romancing Sian.

Appearing on the 'My Therapist Ghosted Me' podcast, she said: "It was casual, it wasn't serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity.

"He was very honest that I wasn't the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people. I knew he was being honest and it's not like I was being cheated on.

"I knew he wasn't husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it."

However, their relationship took an unusual turn after David asked her if Sian could join them on a getaway.

Una shared: "I remember on the flight over he was in the middle seat and he had one hand on her leg and one hand on mine.

"I said to him, 'What am I doing?' And he goes, 'You're having a midlife crisis but don't worry so am I!' and I thought '[Sian's] not because she's 10 years younger!'"

And Una said she was embarrassed about their unusual romance.

The star confessed: "I think he was very happy about it but I was in bits about it.

"He didn't get it, he was always trying to coach me on how not to get upset but I've never had to hit the block button so much. I had a list of words blocked on Instagram.

"I don't want to be in a three-way relationship!"