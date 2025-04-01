Usain Bolt's father has died.

Jennifer Bolt, Usain Bolt and Wellesley Bolt

Wellesley Bolt passed away on Monday (31.03.25) at the age of 68 after battling a lengthy illness, according to the Jamaican Observer newspaper.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer, and their three children - the eight-time Olympic gold 100m medallist, Sadiki and Christine Bolt-Hylton.

Tributes have been pouring in for the "strong, quiet force" who, alongside Jennifer, was responsible for nurturing Usain - the world's fastest man, who retired from athletics in 2017.

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness wrote on X: "I join with every Jamaican in extending my deepest and most sincere condolences to @usainbolt, his beloved mother Mrs. Jennifer Bolt, and the entire Bolt family, following the passing of their patriarch, Mr. Wellesley Bolt.

"Mr. Bolt was the father of a global icon and a strong, quiet force behind one of Jamaica’s greatest sons. His presence, support, and guidance helped to shape a legacy that continues to inspire the world.

"Usain, we have all witnessed the deep love and respect you’ve always shown for your family. You celebrated them with pride, and in doing so, you reminded us of the importance of family in our own lives.

"As you grieve this great loss, the prayers and support of an entire nation are with you. We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we honour the memory of your father alongside you."

Mark J. Golding - President of the People's National Party (PNP), Leader of the Opposition - wrote on X that Jamaica is mourning in "solidarity" with Usain and his family.

He posted: "Usain, I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of your beloved father, Wellesley Bolt. On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this difficult time.

"Your father’s unwavering support, guidance and love were an important part of the foundation of your incredible journey, helping to shape you into the legend and national icon you are today. His legacy will live on, not only through your extraordinary athletic achievements but also in the strength, humility, and resilience you embody - a testament to the values he instilled in you.

"While no words can ease the pain of this loss, please know that Jamaica mourns in solidarity with you and your family.

"May you find strength in cherished memories, comfort in the love of those around you, and peace in the knowledge that his spirit will forever be there to guide you.

"May your father rest in eternal peace and light."

Wellesley ran a small supermarket in Sherwood Content in Trelawny, located in north Jamaica, until 2017 to keep himself occupied.

Sherwood Content, Trelawny, is the place where the 38-year-old sprinting sensation's rise to athletics stardom began.

The Bolts were in the stands cheering on Usain at major competitions, but Wellesley was absent from spectating at his son's first 100m final Olympics games event in Beijing, China, in 2008, because it was a "tense" moment and he did not like flying.

However, he later jetted out to support him in the 200m final - but the race took place while he was on his way to the Chinese capital.