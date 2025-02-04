Usher has urged Kendrick Lamar to "savour" the experience of performing the Super Bowl half-time show.

Usher has offered advice to Kendrick Lamar

The 46-year-old singer performed the half-time show in Las Vegas in 2024, and he's now offered some advice to Kendrick, 37, ahead of his performance in New Orleans on Sunday (09.02.25).

During an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', Usher said: "I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him and tell him, one, how excited I am. I’ve talked to everybody around ... I’ve talked to all the producers, his creative team.

"The one thing I would say is savour the moment because you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance but you don’t realise that it’s really about enjoying it."

Usher urged Kendrick not to fret too much about his performance.

The 'U Remind Me' hitmaker said: "It might not be perfect, everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to ... but if you are in your mind and like stuck trying to make something perfect, you’re not going to look up and smell the flowers.

"And realise, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here and I get a chance to have this moment and I’m not going to get it again, I’m not going to get this moment back.' So my encouragement to him is to really be present and I hope that he uses the moment well."

Usher wants Kendrick to ensure that he "maximises" the landmark moment in his career.

He said: "There’s a lot that could be said, there’s a lot to be said for where hip-hop has come from, there’s a lot to be said for that young man and how he’s completely been an incredible benchmark for what it is to be an artist.

"I’m just hoping he really maximises that moment."