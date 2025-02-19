Valerie Bertinelli often thinks about the "mistakes" she has made in relationships.

Valerie Bertinelli feels 'shame' over the 'mistakes' she has made in relationships

The 64-year-old actress split from Tom Vitale, 61, in 2022 after more than a decade of marriage and then briefly dated Mike Goodnough and admitted that she feels "shame" when she messes things up.

She wrote on Instagram: "I think about mistakes I’ve made in relationships a lot.

"I’ve been on both sides of this and I think I finally have some perspective, so I thought I’d share.

"When you feel hurt and wronged and know you deserve an apology but are being stonewalled by your partner because they’re feeling shame, maybe this can shift your thinking.

Are you only pointing out what they’re doing wrong, being hypercritical, and expecting them to just fix it? That could be making things worse.

"Change, real change, never happens through criticism, shame, or pressure. They most likely already feel all that. (I know when I f*** up, oof, do I feel shame."

The former 'One Day at a Time' star - who was initially married to late rock star Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007 - urged her followers to "stop focusing on what they did wrong" and "approach with empathy and understanding" instead if they want to make a positive difference in their relationship.

She added: "I’m not saying this is easy when you’ve been hurt and you want to lash out in anger (which is fear and/or grief and probably some of your own hidden childhood triggers).

BUT, doing it differently may give you a better chance at getting the apology and amends that you deserve.

Looking for ways to show up for each other is a love language and it takes two to do it. Even when you feel wronged and think they should just know and do better.

I think we all just want to do better and feel awful when we’ve hurt someone we love and shame prevents us from thinking clearly."

Valerie concluded her post by suggesting that she doesn't actually know too much about relationship dynamics to begin with because she "fumbled" the last one and has been married twice.

She said: "Then again, what do I know. I have two failed marriages and fumbled the last true good man I met. Maybe don’t take advice from me. "