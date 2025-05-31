Valerie Mahaffey dead at 71

Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71.

The Emmy-winning actress – best known for her roles in ‘Northern Exposure’ and ‘Big Sky’ – passed away on Friday (30.05.25) after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her husband Joseph Kell told Variety: “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed.”

Mahaffey won the supporting comedy actress Emmy in 1992 for her work in ‘Northern Exposure’, which aired from 1990 to 1995.

She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award nomination for 2020 indie movie ‘French Exit’.

She has worked across all acting mediums, on stage on Broadway, in TV and in movies, throughout her career.

Memorable TV roles included Alma Hodge, ex-wife of Kyle MacLachlan’s Orson Hodge, on ‘Desperate Housewives’ from 2006 to 2007; the teacher Victoria MacElroy on ‘Young Sheldon’ from 2017 to 2020 and Lorna Harding, Christina Applegate’s narcissistic mother-in-law, on Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ from 2019 to 2022.

She also appeared in the movies ‘Sully’ in 2016, ‘Seabiscuit’ in 2003 and ‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ in 1997.

She starred on Broadway six times from 1976 to 1984, with roles in ‘Dracula’, starring Raul Julia, and ‘Play Memory’, directed by Harold Prince.

Her most recent roles were in the Apple TV+ series ‘Echo 3’ in 2022 and film ‘The 8th Day’, released in March.

Mahaffey was born in Indonesia and live there until she was 11.

After moving to the US, she attended Austin High School and, in 1975, graduated from the University of Texas.

Valerie is survived by her husband Joseph and their daughter Alice.