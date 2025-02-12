Vanessa Lachey schedules sex with her husband Nick Lachey.

Vanessa Lachey schedules time for sex in her marriage

The TV star has revealed the couple pencil in time for intimacy every week to make sure they keep the romance in their relationship alive after 13 years of marriage because they both have hectic work schedules and are busy raising their three children together.

Revealing how she brought up the subject with Nick, Vanessa told Brides magazine: "He’s like: 'What, schedule a sex day?'

"It sounds weird when you say that, so we decided: Wednesday - hump day."

She added: "I don’t want the time that we have for intimacy and connection to be taken over by logistics, but that’s our life. I think we’re coming into an age of having to have a hump day and a logistics day."

Nick added there's no shame in admitting they having issues in their marriage, saying: "Anything that’s worth having takes work. To me, that’s a cornerstone of life, and marriage is no different. There’s no shame in that.

"There’s no perfect person. There’s just your person."

In the interview, Vanessa went on to reveal she thinks the couple's long-lasting relationship provides a good blueprint for the couples they meet while hosting dating shows like 'Love Is Blind' and 'The Ultimatum'.

She said: "It’s nice for them to see that, yes, we’ve been together 19 years, married for 13, and we are seeing a therapist, and we still have problems.

"It’s really important to have a third-person perspective that’s an unbiased opinion."

It comes after Nick recently admitted the couple's relationship changed after they became parents and it takes effort to maintain the romance.

He told PEOPLE: "Sometimes you have to be deliberate. You have to make deliberate attempts because the spontaneity, the romance, whatever you want to call it that existed pre-kids, it just can't exist the same way.

"And I would argue that it shouldn't exist the same way because your priority should be your kid, but you have to also make time to prioritise each other.

"And if you lose sight of that and lose track of that, then I think that's when you can get into some trouble."