A gang have been found guilty by a Paris court of crimes connected to the gunpoint robbery of Kim Kardashian.

Verdict reached in Kim Kardashian robbery trial

Nine men and one woman, with an average age of 70, were facing charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and gang association over the 2016 incident, where Kim was tied up and robbed in her Paris hotel room.

The court found the ringleader and seven others guilty, while it acquitted two of the defendants, after a four week trial.

Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, known as "Old Omar", and Yunice Abbas, who wrote a book called ‘I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian’, had admitted some part in the robbery.

The remaining eight defendants had all denied the charges against them.

Before the verdict was delivered, Khedache – who is almost mute and partially deaf following years of ill health – shared: “I can't find the words to say how sorry I am. I offer a thousand apologies.”

Abbas said: “Once again, I have nothing but regrets to offer you; I'm sorry for what I did.”

Prosecutors had requested sentences of up to 10 years.

Most of the gang received suspended sentences while Florus Héroui, 52, and Gary Madar, 34, were both acquitted after prosecutors failed to convince the jury that they had shared information about Kardashian’s movements in Paris.

Kim testified in court last week about the ordeal and shared that she had thought she would die during it.

However, she added to the court: "I am obviously emotional about it - this experience changed my life, my family's life.

"Back home in the States I work in the justice system and I want so badly to be a lawyer and I fight for people to seek justice.

"… I forgive you. But it doesn't change the emotion, the feelings and the trauma and the way my life has changed."

The defendants have 10 days to appeal the ruling.