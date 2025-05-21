Victoria Beckham has "tries to be the best" mother and wife she can.

Victoria Beckham hopes she's a 'good mum and wife'

The 51-year-old star - who has kids Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, and 13-year-old Harper with her husband David Beckham - opened up on her life as a working mother, and how she strives to be a "kind person".

She told YouTube series 'Reviewed By Osa' in a recent interview: "I'd like to think I'm a good mum, a good wife. I try to be the best that I can.

"I work hard. I like to think I'm a kind person. I'm very positive. I love a good energy."

Former Spice Girls singer Victoria - whose husband David turned 50 earlier this month - insisted she has "never" tried to be perfect, and she can "accept her flaws".

She added: "I'm not trying to be perfect, I've never been perfect. I just want to be the best that I can be.

"I accept my flaws. It's just making the best of who you are, I do that through a healthy diet, working out every day, dressing in a certain way.

"I'm just trying to be the best me, so I can be the best mum, the best wife, the best professional."

The fashion icon admitted while she sometimes doubts herself, she likes to think it keeps her "humble".

She said: "I have self doubt but I don't let myself be weighed down by it.

"I think an element of that is always good because if not, I can imagine you would become incredibly arrogant. I am quite a humble person."

Back in March, David and Victoria had an early birthday party for the retired footballer in Miami, Florida with harper, Romeo and Cruz in attendance for a black-tie bash at the Cipriani Socialista lounge.

Victoria wrote in a post on Instagram: "What a way to begin the first of many celebrations for David, surrounded by friends and family ... Kisses from Miami!"

David added: "So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with.

"Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

The couple's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola were absent from the bash, but David was joined by famous pals including soccer stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, former NFL player Tom Brady and actors Justin Theroux and Fisher Stevens.