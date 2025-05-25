Vinessa Shaw's husband Kristopher Gifford has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Vinessa Shaw is facing a divorce and custody battle after separating from her husband in 2023

The 'Hocus Pocus' star's spouse filed papers on May 22, however, the date of their separation is listed as October 25, 2023, TMZ reports.

Gifford, a graphic designer, is also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their seven-year-old son Jack.

The exes tied the knot in November 2007.

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star marked their 10th anniversary by gushing that she loved Gifford "more than I did at our last 10th anniversary".

She penned on Instagram at the time: "My love, I love you more now than I did at our last 10th anniversary, especially with our new addition on the way! Thank you for making me laugh and love a lot harder.”

Announcing the arrival of their son in 2018, she wrote: “After a long labor with many complications, Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!!!”

She continued: “Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition!

“He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!”

The 48-year-old actress previously dated Hollywood star Jonathan Brandis and 'Dawson’s Creek' actor Oliver Hudson.

Vinessa is best known for her portrayal of Allison, the love interest to protagonist Max (Omri Katz) in Disney classic 'Hocus Pocus'.

A sequel was released in 2022, but she did not reprise her role.