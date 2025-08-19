Viola Davis feels "free" after turning 60.

Viola Davis is loving being 60

The actress reached the milestone age on August 11, and it has helped her lean to let go of "fighting" and struggling with her own "identity", along with the expectations placed on her by society.

She told E! News: "I feel free. I think that's the best word for it.

"I think maybe before, and maybe it was fighting and struggling with identity and labels, what I should be and what I should be doing.

"And now, I just let it all go, and I have my, 'Aha,' moment, which is, 'I'm just supposed to be here in the now, and I did good.'

"I feel free."

As part of her birthday celebrations, the G20 star jetted to Los Cabos, Mexico, with her husband, 71-year-old actor Julius Tennon, and more loved ones.

She rented out a beachside home with stunning views of the sea, a huge private infinity pool, and a big garden space.

As well as a large cake, Viola said there was lots of alcohol.

The Woman King actress added: "[There was] lots of margaritas and pina coladas."

Viola and Julius travelled a lot this summer, and they described it as a "wonderful" and relaxing" experience.

Asked what the highlight of the summer has been for the couple, the Lila and Eve actor said: "We've been travelling a lot this summer.

"It's been quite beautiful, and interesting, and really wonderful, and relaxing."

On August 16, Viola shared a series of photos from her 60th birthday celebrations in Los Cabos on her Instagram account.

The image carousel included shots of her and Julius in the swimming pool as she donned a green swimsuit, a pair of black sunglasses and had her head wrapped, whilst Julius cuddled her.

Other photos shared were her dancing with loved ones in the villa's huge living room, as well as her "HAPPY 60 BDAY" balloon display.

Viola captioned the post with: "Best-kept secret? 60 is fabulous! I couldn't feel any more blessed or loved.

"​Sixty years of love, lessons, and living with my whole heart. I'm so grateful for every single birthday wish, for the incredible people I get to share this life with, and for the unforgettable moments created at @suncabovacations.

"​Here's to the next chapter—deeper, freer, louder. (sic)"