Virginia Giuffre has died.

Virginia Giuffre dead at 41

Giuffre, 41, who had accused the late convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein and Britain’s Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, took her own life on Thursday (24.04.25) in Neergabby, Australia, where she had lived for the past several years.

Her family told PEOPLE in a statement: “Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.

"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realised she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others. There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Her attorney Sigrid McCawley added: "Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims. Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel."

Western Australia Police Force media liaison officer Shelby Brady confirmed to PEOPLE that emergency services responded to a residence in Neergabby and found an unresponsive 41-year-old.

Emergency first-aid was given but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

According to the authorities, Major Crime detectives are investigating but "early indications is the death is not suspicious".

In 2021, Giuffre claimed in a lawsuit filed against Prince Andrew in New York that he forced her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein.

They reached an out-of-court settlement in February 2022 but the amount was not disclosed.

Prince Andrew has denied all claims against him.

The settlement included a statement in which he expressed regret for his association with Epstein but contained no admission of liability.