Wade Robson says that his interactions with Michael Jackson were organised by the star's staff.

Michael Jackson entering court in 2005

The 42-year-old choreographer has alleged that he was sexually abused by the late music icon as a child and is insistent that adults surrounding the 'Thriller' singer knew what was going on.

Speaking in the new documentary 'Leaving Neverland II: Surviving Michael Jackson' – a follow-up to Dan Reed's 2019 film 'Leaving Neverland' - Wade said: "All of my interactions with him (Jackson) were organised by the people who worked for him and worked with him.

"So many times bodyguards that worked for Michael, were right outside of the door when the abuse was going on, whether that was at Neverland or in the trailers at a recording studio. There were always people around that worked for him.

"There was knowledge that there was something weird going on and nobody in the organisation did anything about it. How do they sleep at night, hiding everything that Michael was really up to?"

In 2005, Wade was subpoenaed to give evidence during a criminal trial into allegations that Jackson had molested 13-year-old cancer survivor Gavin Arvizo, who had told a therapist that the King of Pop had fondled him.

Wade stated under oath that the 'Thriller' singer hadn't abused him but he claimed he was too intimidated by Jackson to tell the truth.

Wade said: "He kept saying, ‘We can't let them do this to us. We can't let them take us down. Us, us, us. At some point, I worked up the courage to tell him that I didn't want to testify. After that, I received a subpoena and so I had no choice.”

“I wasn't able to tell the truth. I was told to say that Michael never touched me sexually and be very clear about that.

"I definitely had a real fear of what he had once said to me about if anyone found out about us I would go to jail.”

Wade is now looking forward to having his day in court to state what Michael did to him in his and fellow accuser James Safechuck's forthcoming trial against the 'Billie Jean' artist's companies.

Wade continued: "As 'Leaving Neverland' was being released and everything that happened with the 'me too movement', there was this kind of major societal shift around sexual abuse, sexual assault and accountability and it ended up with the statute of limitations changing. So that played a big role in us being able to head back towards court.

"Whatever the final outcome, I don't really see how I lose. If I get the opportunity to get back in there and get on the stand and tell the truth like I wasn't able to for decades, that's a win for me."