Jesse Eisenberg doesn't want to be associated with Mark Zuckerberg.

The 41-year-old actor played the Meta chief executive in 'The Social Network', the 2010 biographical drama film - but Jesse has stressed that he doesn't want to be linked to the billionaire businessman, citing Facebook's recent policy changes as one of his reasons.

Jesse told BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme: "It's like this guy is ... doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking. [There are] safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in the world more threatened."

Jesse admitted to being concerned by Zuckerberg's influence and he questioned how the entrepreneur spends his fortune.

The Hollywood star said: "These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed, and what are they doing with it?"

In January, Zuckerberg announced plans to scrap independent fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram.

The Meta boss argued at the time that fact-checkers have "destroyed more trust than they have created".

Meanwhile, Jesse recently admitted that he's shunned social media because he fears he'll "say something inappropriate".

Although he played the Facebook founder in 'The Social Network', Jesse has never been interested in using social media platforms in real life.

He told The Times newspaper: "I’m not on that stuff for a few reasons.

"One is that I’m already a public person. I spent an hour talking to you about my family and that is already unnatural. So I don’t then have a need to go on Twitter. ‘Why am I still talking about myself? Shut the f*** up!’

"Also, I would say something inappropriate, because I don’t have fully formed thoughts. But I’m good at writing characters with whom I can explore my philosophies in a way that doesn’t feel didactic or that I know more - because I truly don’t."